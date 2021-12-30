David Moyes has revealed that West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen returned from the summer break in good condition and feels that, coupled with the time he has had to adapt to the Premier League, has resulted in him improving his game this season.

Bowen moved to the London Stadium in January 2020 from Hull City, and has stepped up his game a notch this season, becoming one of Moyes’ sharpest weapons in the Hammers attack.

The winger has 12 direct goal contributions in 19 Premier League outings so far this term, including a hat-trick of assist in their 4-1 win against Watford on Tuesday.

Moyes revealed that Bowen returned to the West Ham team camp following the summer break in good physical condition, which has helped him maintain consistency in producing the goods up front week in, week out.

The West Ham boss added that Bowen also has had an ample amount of time to adapt to the cut and thrust of top flight football, which has aided in his improvement in the current campaign.

Asked why he thinks Bowen has improved this season, Moyes told a press conference: “He’s had time to adapt to the Premier League.

“A lot of players need time to get used to it.

“He came back in really good condition this summer.

“Of all the players he was the one who hit the ground running.

“He’s hit a dip at times but has hit a level of consistency to keep getting assists and goals.”

The capital club are gearing up to take on Crystal Palace at the weekend and fans will be hoping Bowen will again be in fine form in the final third.