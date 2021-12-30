Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with the agent of Newcastle United linked winger Ousmane Dembele as talks over a new deal with Barcelona come to a standstill.

The Frenchman will be out of contract in the summer and Barcelona have been trying for several months to convince the player to sign a new deal.

But a recent meeting between his agent and Barcelona yielded little result and the Catalan giants do not want to meet Dembele’s financial demands.

Barcelona are growing pessimistic about him signing a new deal, but are still hopeful with more talks scheduled with his agent in the coming days.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, PSG are now in the mix and have opened talks with the player’s agent over a potential move to the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are exploring the possibility of signing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Dembele has not managed to settle at Barcelona since joining in 2017, being dogged by injuries, and is open to the option of returning to France.

Newcastle also have their eyes on him and have reportedly offered him a massive contract to move to England in the summer.

Barcelona are still trying but it seems likely that Dembele will leave the Nou Camp next summer.