Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has insisted that Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is in the same category of manager as Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Rangnick can count managers like Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool head honcho Jurgen Klopp as coaches who have been inspired by his philosophy and have credited him for being an influence on them.

Bielsa similarly has been credited as an inspiration by many managers, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola being among the foremost.

Jordan thinks that while Rangnick might not be high-profile enough to be thought of as a Manchester United manager, he has more than enough of a footballing brain to be considered one.

He thinks the Red Devils’ boss is comparable with Bielsa, in that both have influence ranging far-and-wide even if they cannot boast of winning many trophies.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “You’ve now got Rangnick who credentials-wise isn’t a Manchester United manager, but I think football-nous wise he probably is.

“He falls in the same category as Bielsa in terms of reputation without necessarily the silverware to go with it.”

Both Rangnick and Bielsa face tough tasks this season, the former entrusted with the job of turning Manchester United’s campaign around, while the latter has his hands full with injuries leading to the Whites ending up in a relegation scrap.