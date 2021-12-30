Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that he is not presently concerned with the League One table and is instead focusing on the Tractor Boys performing well in their upcoming games.

McKenna took charge of his first game as the Tractor Boys’ boss in midweek and guided his team to a narrow 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

The victory took the Blues to 32 points to see out the year, though they are still some way off the playoff places in the league table.

McKenna stated that at this point in time the league table is not a big point of conversation in the Blues’ dressing room.

The new boss instead stressed the importance of his side taking things one game at a time as well as improving their performance both in training and on the field; though he thinks that if the Tractor Boys do indeed put on a good run they will start taking the league table into consideration.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official site post-match, McKenna said: “I am not going to be speaking to the players a lot about league tables or points total at this stage.

“It’s one game at a time, that’s one ticked off.

“We’ve got Lincoln [City] hopefully in a couple of days’ time.

“It’s about us putting in work at the training pitch, putting in performances from that and hopefully getting results from that and if we can do that, if we can get a run of results then we’ll see where we are at in a couple of months’ time, but for now it’s not worrying about points and teams ahead of us, it’s about work on the training pitch and performances on the pitch.”

The Blues are scheduled to play Lincoln City on the first day of the new year and McKenna will be hoping to follow the win over Wycombe with another victory and get things rolling once again at Portman Road after some poor recent form.