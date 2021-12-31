Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has given no thought to the situation of young Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour, currently on loan at Norwich City.

Gilmour impressed while playing for Scotland in the summer’s European Championship and subsequently went on a season-long loan to Norwich in a bid to further his development as a player.

However, Gilmour’s spell at Carrow Road so far has been less than smooth, struggling for game-time under former manager Daniel Farke and there have been rumblings that he could be recalled to Stamford Bridge in January.

Tuchel insisted that he has not set aside the time yet to contemplate the midfielder’s situation and cannot answer on Gilmour’s future.

“To be honest I have not thought about it [Gilmour’s situation] yet”, Tuchel said in a press conference.

“We don’t even have a whole week to discuss these things.

“Honestly, I don’t have a clear opinion.”

Under new manager Dean Smith, Gilmour has found ample game-time as he has played almost every minute of Premier League football since the boss’ appointment, but he has come in for criticism.

The Norwich supporters have been vocal in their disappointment with the young midfielder and it remains to be seen if Gilmour will see out the season at Carrow Road as initially intended.