Everton legend David Weir has declined an opportunity to return to Goodison Park as part of Rafael Benitez’s backroom staff, according to The Athletic.

Weir is currently employed at Brighton, where he is their loans manager, and Everton were keen to have him back at Goodison Park.

The Toffees made an approach to Brighton and the Seagulls gave the former defender the permission to speak to his former club.

Discussions took place between Everton and Weir over him potentially joining Benitez’s backroom staff at the club.

However, the former Toffee declined the chance to return to his former club and opted to stay on the south coast with Brighton.

Weir spent eight years as Everton during his playing career and made more than 200 appearances for the club.

He had spells as assistant manager at Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest before becoming Brighton’s pathways development manager in July 2018.

Everton wanted the club legend to be part of Benitez’s team going forward but Weir is happy to stay at Brighton.