Inter are continuing to monitor alternatives for Everton left-back Lucas Digne, who is their top target for the winter transfer window.

Digne has had a falling out with Rafael Benitez and is likely to be on his way out of Goodison Park in January.

The Frenchman has several clubs chasing him with Inter believed to be keen to sign him due to his effectiveness as an attacking full-back; he is claimed to approve of the destination.

The Nerazzurri, who are keen to sign him on loan until the end of the season, are yet to find an opening with Everton during talks but remain cautiously optimistic.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are keeping their options open when it comes to signing an alternative to Digne.

They will continue to keep tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic if they fail to sign Digne next month.

The Serie A giants are prepared to offer a €10m fee and a three-year contract worth €2.5m per season to sign Kostic in the winter window.

Digne remains their top target but they are very much alive to the possibility of signing the Bundesliga star.

Inter are also wary of Chelsea being interested in Digne and are aware that they could be financially outmuscled by the Blues.