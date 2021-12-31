Inter have put a contract proposal to Liverpool target Matthias Ginter, who will be available on a free transfer next summer.

Ginter revealed this week that he will not be signing a new deal with Borussia Monchengladbach and will leave the club at the end of the season.

The defender’s declaration has led to a flurry of clubs getting in touch with his representatives with a view to signing him on a free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool have made an enquiry into his situation, with Jurgen Klopp alive to top German talent.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter gone a step further and have put down a contract offer in front of Ginter to consider a move in the summer.

The Nerazzurri have offered him a four-year contract worth €4m per year to move to the San Siro at the end of the season.

The proposal from Inter has intrigued the defender and the German is considering joining the Serie A giants in six months’ time.

But for the moment, he has not made a decision and more clubs are expected to join the race in the coming weeks.

Ginter will be free to hold talks over a pre-contract with clubs outside Germany from 1st January onwards.