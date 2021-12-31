Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has remained coy on whether the Whites will push to make new signings in the upcoming window owing to their injury situation, but refused to rule out the possibility of bringing players in.

The Whites have been dealing with injuries to a clutch of key players this season, which has played a part in their struggles on the pitch.

Bielsa prefers to keep a small, tight-knit squad at Elland Road and with several of his first team regulars sidelined, it has been a topic of discussion among the fans whether he will add more players to his ranks in the January window.

The Argentine is known to be reluctant to sign players mid-season and he has remained coy on whether the Whites’ current injury situation has had any bearing on how they approach the January window.

However, Bielsa refused to rule out the possibility of a winter signing and stressed the club will evaluate whether an opportunity opens up which they can take advantage of.

Asked what impact the injuries are having on the January transfer window, Bielsa told a press conference: “We’ve been recovering players, even if [Kalvin] Phillips and [Liam] Cooper will return in March.

“Even if [Jamie] Shackleton come back at the end of January, start of February, the amount of players we have will be increasing.

“We will see where we are in January if an alternative comes up that we take advantage of.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will bring in any new players in the coming weeks, while they have been linked with interest in Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson and Sampdoria defender Omar Colley.