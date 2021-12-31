David Prutton has insisted Marcelo Bielsa taking over at Leeds United is the most glorious thing that has happened to the club in recent memory, amidst the Argentine being questioned.

The 66-year-old led Leeds back to the Premier League following a 16-year-absence and managed to guide them to a top ten finish last season, earning plaudits for the way he has implemented a high-octane brand of football at the club.

However, Leeds have struggled to get results in the league this season, dropping down to 16th in the standings with injuries to key stars playing a part in their poor run, and Bielsa’s methods of management have come under scrutiny.

But former Whites star Prutton has given his full backing to the Argentine and insists his arrival at Elland Road is the most glorious thing that has happened to the Yorkshire giants in recent memory.

Prutton explained that a lot of naysayers have tried to pass judgement on how Bielsa runs Leeds, but acknowledged that is part and parcel of the game.

“In recent months we have seen naysayers come out and attempt to pull apart how Marcelo goes about it, what he actually does and try to pass judgement”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“That is what this industry is about and what football is about and I understand that.

“It’s about opinion.

“But undoubtedly, Marcelo has been the most glorious thing to happen to that football club in recent living memory I think.”

Despite suffering a 4-1 loss against Arsenal in their latest league outing at Elland Road, the home crowd were singing Bielsa’s name, expressing their full support for him and his squad.