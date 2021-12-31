Newcastle United are finding the Kieran Trippier deal to be more complicated as provisions are being worked upon in the event the club are relegated from the Premier League, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Trippier is Eddie Howe’s top right-back target as the Newcastle boss looks to bring in more attacking options in the full-back areas in January.

The Atletico Madrid defender has been receptive to a move to Newcastle as he wants to return to England and the Premier League.

He would become the highest-paid player at Newcastle if the deal goes through but negotiations are turning out to be more complicated than previously anticipated by the Magpies.

Newcastle are 19th in the league table and are one of the favourites to be relegated despite their newfound spending power.

Trippier appears to be worried about finding himself in the Championship next season and the negotiations are centred on provisions in the event of the club being relegated.

The caveats being worked upon during negotiations have made the deal more complicated.

But Newcastle remain confident of getting the deal over the line and bringing Trippier to St. James’ Park.

The defender is keen on the move but is also wary of potentially playing in the Championship next season.