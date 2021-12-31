Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea target Lucas Digne on a permanent deal from Everton in the January transfer window, according to ESPN.

Digne has had a falling out with Rafael Benitez and the Frenchman is expected to leave Everton by the end of the transfer window next month.

Inter are interested in signing him on loan in January, but Chelsea are the ones who are expected to be the favourites to sign the Frenchman.

Chelsea are looking for a short-term cover for Ben Chilwell, who will miss the season, and are keen to get their hands on Digne on loan next month.

But Chelsea’s plans are facing a serious threat from Newcastle who are keen to do a straight permanent deal for Digne.

Eddie Howe is looking to bring in a top-class left-back and Digne has emerged as a top target for Newcastle.

Everton want in the region of £25m for him and Newcastle have the funds to pay that fee to get the Frenchman.

The Toffees would prefer to sell him on a permanent deal rather than just loan the defender out in January.

Newcastle’s interest has complicated the situation for Digne’s other suitors in January.