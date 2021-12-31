Serie A giants Roma are wary of Manchester United financially outmuscling them in their efforts to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Kamara is out of contract in the summer and has so far refused to sign a new deal with the French giants, meaning he is heading to the exit door.

Marseille are considering selling him in January to recoup a fee, but the midfielder is willing to wait until the end of the season to secure a free transfer.

Several big clubs in Europe are monitoring his situation at Marseille and Roma are amongst the teams who are interested in getting their hands on Kamara.

The Serie A giants have been crunching the numbers needed to sign Kamara next summer, but according to Italian daily La Repubblica, they are afraid of losing out to Manchester United.

Roma are aware of the interest the Red Devils have in the Frenchman.

The Giallorossi are prepared to push a little financially to land Kamara and offer him a lucrative contract.

But they are wary that anything they offer could be easily trumped if Manchester United decide to flex their financial muscle.

The Serie A giants are trying to make an early move and sell a move to Roma to the player before Manchester United make up their mind about signing him.