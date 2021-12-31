Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte prefers Leeds United target Weston McKennie over Dejan Kulusevski from former club Juventus, as Spurs continue to look for reinforcements for the January transfer window.

The Turin club are looking to offload a number of players in the January window and both McKennie and Kulusevski have been linked with the exit door.

Kulusevski has been mostly used as a substitute this season by coach Massimiliano Allegri and while McKennie has been a more frequent presence on the field he has still to fully convince at the club.

Amidst the injury crisis at Leeds United, the Whites see McKennie as one option to provide depth in the midfield area.

However, the Whites could face stern challenge from Tottenham who, despite being linked with both McKennie and Kulusevski, have a manager who prefers McKennie, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici is believed to be keen on Kulusevsk,i but if Conte has his way Spurs will pursue McKennie instead.

Conte is looking for signings and Paratici will aim to do deals for him in January.

McKennie has been praised for his performances for Juventus recently and it remains to be seen whether the Turin club let a regular member of the squad like him leave in the winter.