Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hard for the signature of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele next summer on a free transfer.

Dembele will be out of contract in the summer and Barcelona’s attempts to convince him to sign a new deal have hit a brick wall.

A recent meeting between his agent and Barcelona has pushed the two sides further away from an agreement due to the winger’s wage demands; it is claimed Barcelona will not improve their offer.

Several clubs are now positioning themselves to snap Dembele up on a free transfer next summer, including Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, and Tottenham are one of them.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the north London club are pushing hard to secure a deal to sign the winger.

The club are in contact with the player’s entourage and are trying to sell a move to the north London club to his camp.

Fabio Paratici is alive to the possibility of signing players on a free transfer next summer and Dembele is a top target.

The Spurs football director is aware of the financial limitations in north London, but he wants to properly reinforce Antonio Conte’s squad.

Dembele has been identified as a high-quality player who could thrive under Conte at Tottenham.