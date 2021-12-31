Juventus are not the only side chasing Tottenham Hotspur star Giovani Lo Celso as other clubs also have the midfielder in their sights.

Lo Celso has struggled to become a consistent part of the Spurs side since his arrival in north London in the summer of 2019, but did enough to earn a permanent move from Real Betis.

He has missed a large chunk of this season due to injuries and has only started two games for Spurs in the Premier League.

Amidst his uncertain status at the club, Italian giants Juventus have taken a keen interest in the midfielder and want to bring him to Turin in the upcoming transfer window.

A swap deal with the Serie A club, involving Lo Celso and Dejan Kulusevski, has been touted as a possibility recently.

However, Juventus are not the only club following Lo Celso as he has other suitors, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

While it is claimed that Lo Celso would not be opposed to a move to Turin, there are other destinations the midfielder could end up at.

Lo Celso’s contract at Spurs runs until the end of the 2024/25 season, though with constant speculation surrounding his name he could possibly be out of the door much sooner than that.