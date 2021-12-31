Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has stressed the need for his team-mates to stop Burnley from delivering aerial balls and impose their style of play on the Clarets at Elland Road.

Following the postponement of their last two league games, the Whites are set to be in action against fellow strugglers Burnley on Sunday.

Llorente, whose first league game of this season was against Burnley, insists that his side will have to be wary of the aerial threat Sean Dyche’s side could pose as they did the last time around at Turf Moor.

Simultaneously, the Spaniard is also looking for his side to impose themselves on the visitors and get the win.

“It [the last game against Burnley] was my first Premier League match of this season”, Llorente told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I remember the match with a lot of aerial balls. We all know how they play, so we try to work on that.

“For us, it is important that Burnley doesn’t feel comfortable in our stadium, so we try to avoid their aerial balls and try to impose our style of play.”

Burnley are only five points behind Leeds in the Premier League standings and victory for the Clarets would drag the Whites further into trouble.

“It’s so important for us because the situation we are in now is bad”, Llorente admitted.

“But the only way to change that is to be focused on Sunday’s game and with the help the help of our supporters try to get the win.”

Burnley have only won once this season and scored just 15 times in 16 league games, meaning Leeds will start as favourites to get the win.