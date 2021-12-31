West Ham and Newcastle United linked winger Lorenzo Insigne has given his approval to joining MLS outfit Toronto FC in the summer.

The 30-year-old winger is out of contract at the end of the season and Napoli have lost hope of convincing him to sign a new deal.

Insigne has been heavily courted by MLS outfit Toronto FC, who have been in touch with his representatives to convince the player to move to North America.

They have offered mega-money to the player, but he has been taking his time to make the right call for his career.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Insigne has finally given his approval to a move to the MLS outfit in the summer.

He is expected to sign the contract with Toronto in the coming days but will only move at the end of the season.

An agreement over a five-year contract is in place and Insigne will be earning €7.75m net once he joins the MLS side.

West Ham and Tottenham also touched base with his agent but the two Premier League clubs refused to go much beyond Napoli’s proposal.

And it seems, the winger will be moving to North America once he is done with Napoli in the summer.