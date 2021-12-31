Jamie Carragher is of the view that in terms of winning multiple Premier League titles, Jurgen Klopp might have built one of the best Liverpool teams in the wrong era.

Hugely wealthy Manchester City have lifted the title in three of the last four Premier League campaigns, while Liverpool were able to claim the English crown in the 2019/20 season, pushing the Mancunians to second place.

However, while Manchester City’s hierarchy have not shied away from spending big money on player recruitment, Liverpool, during Klopp’s reign, have spent significantly lower amounts in the transfer window in the same period.

And ex-Reds star Carragher feels that in terms of winning multiple top flight titles Klopp might have built one of the finest Liverpool sides of all time, just in the wrong era as he has had to go up against Manchester City, who have great strength in depth and considerably better financial resources.

Carragher admitted that Klopp’s Liverpool have not won enough and stressed there will be regret if they fail to win any more trophies under the German before he ultimately leaves the club.

“His [Klopp’s] team have not won enough”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“Out of context, that sounds extremely unfair.

“A better way of putting it is that they have not won as much as their performances have deserved.

“Winning the biggest prize of all — the 2019 Champions League — and ending the 30-year wait to become English champions in 2020 secured Klopp’s legend.

“The subsequent Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup victories made for a memorable 12 months.

“But if Klopp leaves Liverpool in 2024 without adding to them, there will be regret when considering all the other seasons where scintillating football went without silverware.

“If that proves the case, there would be no cause for recrimination.

“The reason will be obvious.

“The financial resources and strength in depth of Manchester City have been the most formidable obstacles.

“In terms of collecting multiple Premier League titles, Klopp may have built one of the finest Liverpool teams in the wrong era.”

The Reds are currently third in the top flight standings, nine points behind leaders Manchester City, while they are alive in the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.