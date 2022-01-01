The agent of Chelsea linked full-back Sergino Dest has insisted that his client will not lack suitors if Barcelona decide to let him go in the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old American has been struggling with injuries in recent weeks and is no longer a certainty in Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona side.

There are suggestions that the Catalan giants are considering loaning him out in the winter transfer window as part of their plans to make space for fresh faces.

Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in signing him and he has also been linked with a move to England, where Chelsea are said to be keen on Dest.

Thies Bliemeister, the player’s agent, claimed that he had the offers to leave Barcelona in the summer but Ronald Koeman resisted letting him go.

He indicated that if Barcelona are prepared to move him on in January, Dest has clubs who want him.

Bliemeister told German daily TZ: “He has had a lot of enquiries, even in the summer he had a lot of offers.

“But his coach at the time, Ronald Koeman, really wanted to keep him.

“How things will go on now we will have to see.

“One thing is clear, a player like Sergino Dest is definitely not lacking in alternatives.”

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are ready to move him now that the January transfer window is open.