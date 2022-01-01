Barcelona have scheduled a crunch meeting with the agent of Ousmane Dembele, who is interesting a host of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, for Monday.

Dembele is out of contract in the summer and a host of top clubs are spying snapping him up on a free transfer, despite his injury record at the Camp Nou.

Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici wants to take him to north London, while Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Newcastle United are also keen.

Barcelona want to keep Dembele and, though they have so far failed to convince him to pen a new deal, are not giving up yet and, according to Spanish daily AS, have scheduled a meeting with his agent for Monday.

The Catalans do not expect Dembele’s agent to lower his wage demands, which the club continue to feel are too high.

They are expected to look at selling the French winger in this month’s transfer window if no breakthrough can be made as they ensure he does not leave on a free transfer.

Coach Xavi wants to keep hold of Dembele and the club feel it is the player’s agent pushing his client away.

Dembele, 24, has made eight appearances for Barcelona so far this season, providing assists in a win over Elche and a draw with Sevilla.