Besiktas are ready to swoop for Everton striker Cenk Tosun in this month’s transfer window, but only if the deal is on favourable terms.

The Istanbul giants have had Tosun on the books on two occasions, in a permanent spell from 2014 until 2018 and then on loan from Everton in 2021.

They remain keen to re-sign him and are aware that his contract at Everton runs out in the summer.

Besiktas are not actively looking to recruit in this month’s transfer window, but will make an exception for Tosun, according to Turkish outlet Star.

However, they would need Everton to agree to a free loan deal and also subsidise some of his wages.

Besiktas would alternatively also be happy to see Everton agree a mutual termination with Tosun to make the striker a free agent.

Whether Everton are prepared to take a financial hit to offload Tosun six months early is unclear.

Tosun, 30, has played just six minutes of Premier League football for Everton this season, with those minutes coming in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.