Jack Rodwell has insisted that Sunderland’s relegation from the Premier League in 2017 was always on the cards and David Moyes could have done little to change the negative environment at the club.

Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2016/17 campaign after a ten-year stay in the top flight of English football.

The club are now in League One and need to force their way back into the Championship before they can think about getting back to the promised land of the Premier League.

Rodwell was part of the squad that suffered the relegation from the Premier League and the midfielder is of the view that it was coming given the near escapes they had in preceding years.

He insisted that there was a negative environment at the club and Moyes could have done little to change the course Sunderland were on as relegation was always on the cards.

“When we got relegated it was two or three years in the making”, the former Sunderland midfielder told The Athletic.

“Even the season before I signed they made the great escape. The first season we scraped up again but you felt it had been coming. I’m not sure there was much Moyes could do.

“It was a negative environment inside the club.

“You’d only know if you were in the building how bad it was.

“The writing felt on the wall about relegation.

“Then it happened and it was the first time in my career and the same for a few other players.”

Moyes has since rebuilt his managerial reputation and led West Ham United into Europe last term, while he has the Hammers challenging in the upper echelons of the Premier League this season.