Everton and Newcastle United are preparing to go in with offers for former FC Porto striker Moussa Marega.

The 30-year-old was regularly linked with a switch to the Premier League throughout his five years at the Estadio do Dragao, but eventually left Porto to head to Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal last summer.

Marega has made a good impact at the Saudi club, both domestically and in the Asian Champions League, and his exploits have been noted in the Premier League.

Both Everton and Newcastle, who want to bolster their attacks, are keen on Marega, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Premier League pair are preparing offers to slap in for the 30-year-old this month.

It is unclear if Marega is open to a quick exit from Saudi Arabia, with the player appearing to have flourished at Al-Hilal.

He is also under contract until the summer of 2024, earning €5m a year, and his side are due to play in the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

Al-Hilal qualified as the winners of the Asian Champions League and will enter in the second round; they could face Chelsea in the semi-final.

The striker though could find a proposal to head to the Premier League to be something he cannot refuse.