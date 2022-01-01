Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has admitted he would not keep Tanguy Ndombele at the club and believes he is on the way out.

Spurs splashed the cash to sign Ndombele from Lyon in the summer of 2019 and the club were excited to have landed one of Europe’s most highly rated young midfielders.

Ndombele though has struggled to consistently convince in north London and he was an unused substitute at Watford in the Premier League on New Year’s Day as Spurs grabbed an injury time goal to win 1-0.

Antonio Conte opted for other options when chasing the win at Watford and Spurs defender Vega believes Ndombele’s days at the club are numbered as he wrote on Twitter: “It looks like Ndombele is on the way out!”

Asked whether he would keep the midfielder, Vega replied: “No.”

The 25-year-old has managed just 486 minutes of Premier League football for Tottenham so far this season and scored in a 3-2 win away at Newcastle United.

Ndombele still has a lengthy period to run on his Spurs’ contract and his deal lasts until the summer of 2025.

It remains to be seen if the Frenchman is on the move in this month’s transfer window and what terms Tottenham would accept.