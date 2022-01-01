Liverpool will be without manager Jurgen Klopp for their Premier League meeting with Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

The Reds boss has been preparing his side for what could be a crunch Premier League game against Thomas Tuchel’s men at Stamford Bridge, but will now miss the match.

Liverpool have confirmed that Klopp has returned a suspected positive covid test and as such he will miss the game.

Klopp has mild symptoms at present and is now isolating.

The German’s assistant Pep Lijnders will as a result take charge of Liverpool for their game against Chelsea.

Klopp will be hoping that his absence does not affect the team as they look for a vital three points against the current European champions.

Liverpool have been in good form of late and Klopp will be keen to see it continue.

The Reds suffered a shock loss in their last game, against Leicester City, but can bounce back in style by seeing off Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.