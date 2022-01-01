Fixture: Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against strugglers Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has transformed Spurs into top four contenders, but the battle is expected to be tough and his side cannot afford many slip-ups.

Spurs failed to beat a ten-man Southampton side in their last outing, drawing 1-1, but they will start as favourites to see off a Watford outfit thrashed 4-1 by West Ham last week.

The visitors head into the game without Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn.

Hugo Lloris lines up in goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Conte selects a three of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies, with Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon full-backs.

In midfield, Tottenham go with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Spurs boss Conte can shake things up by using his substitutes and his options include Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Watford

Lloris, Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Tanganga, Doherty, Rodon, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Bryan