Former top flight attacker Garth Crooks is of the belief that it is inevitable that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will one day wear the captain’s armband.

Saka, 20, has followed up on his impressive form last season with more performances this term that have earned him the adulation of the Arsenal fanbase.

He has already matched his goals and assists tally of last season at the halfway point of this campaign and has been a pivotal part of Arsenal’s thrust for the top four.

Crooks thinks that Saka has done immensely well to put the setback of missing the deciding penalty of the European Championship final behind him to perform incredibly well for Arsenal.

The former forward, while taking into account he is far too young for the task right now, insisted that Saka will be a future Arsenal captain.

“He’s handled the disappointment of his penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final brilliantly”, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“This was helped, of course, by the support Saka received from fans all over the country whenever he appeared for the Gunners.

“The Arsenal star has been consistently outstanding throughout the year and has easily been the Gunners’ best player.

“His two goals at Norwich were testament to why Arsenal have put an amazing run together and find themselves sitting comfortably in the top four.

“He’s still only 20 and sadly too young to take the captain’s armband, but it’s only a matter of time.”

The Gunners have a vacancy in the captain role after star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the armband and he remains firmly out of favour.