Napoli have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Axel Tuanzebe on an initial loan deal.

Tuanzebe is currently in the middle of his third loan spell at Aston Villa but has found his chances limited since the arrival of Steven Gerrard as manager.

Napoli have zeroed in on the 24-year-old defender to bolster their options and Tuanzebe wants to make the move to southern Italy this month.

The Serie A club have now reached an agreement with Manchester United to loan Tuanzebe, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Manchester United will bank a loan fee of €800,000 for the period of the defender’s loan in Italy.

Napoli will also have an option to sign Tuanzebe on a permanent basis at the end of the loan for a set figure of €20m.

Tuanzebe has so far featured in eleven games for Aston Villa this season, nine of which have come in the Premier League.

The former England Under-21 international has a contract with Manchester United that runs until the summer of 2023.