A number of top Premier League players would be interested in joining Newcastle United, but not while the club are at risk of relegation, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle are staring at a relegation battle after a dire start to the season and have won just once in 19 games, sitting second bottom of the table with just eleven points.

The club are gearing up to try to make a host of signings in this month’s transfer window to inject life into their bid to stay up.

However, attracting top players is far from easy for the Magpies.

Indeed, there are top Premier League players who would be keen to join the club, but are not willing to do so when the risk of relegation is so large.

There are though some high profile players who would not be discouraged by joining a relegation battle or even spending next season in the Championship.

Newcastle could face another battle when it comes to signing players from Premier League rivals as clubs are reluctant to do business with potential future powerhouses.

If Newcastle were to be relegated then it would be a damaging blow to their plans to quickly establish themselves amongst the elite.