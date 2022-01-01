Everton defender Ben Godfrey has insisted that he wants to get back to the level he managed to reach last season and is ready to keep on learning in order to put things right.

The 23-year-old is a highly rated defender at Goodison Park, but has had a tough time, along with his team-mates, with a series of poor performances and results for the Toffees this term.

Godfrey is ready to take ownership of his displays and is keen to rediscover the level of consistency he feels he showed for Everton last season.

Criticising himself for his performances at the heart of the defence this season, the England international insisted that he has the confidence and arrogance to say that things have not gone right.

“I’ve made some mistakes and that is the way things go, sometimes”, Godfrey told Everton TV.

“If you are in football a long time, you learn to manage mistakes, no player is immune from them.

“You can be disappointed for a short period but you have to put it behind you, or you go round in circles, your confidence drops and it is a dangerous cycle.

“You need the confidence and arrogance to say, ‘That didn’t go right, forget about it and move on’.

“Last season, it was good performances week in, week out, and I want to get back to that level.

“I will keep learning and try to put it right.”

Godfrey has been handed regular game time by Everton boss Rafael Benitez and will hope to help the Toffees push up the Premier League table during the second half of the campaign.