Rangers have asked Leeds United to keep them informed about the availability of winger Crysencio Summerville, according to the Glasgow Times.

New Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is expected to make moves to try to strengthen his squad in this month’s transfer window and Summerville is on his radar.

Van Bronckhorst is aware of the qualities of the former Feyenoord man and Rangers are mulling a loan move to take him to Ibrox.

They have asked Leeds to keep them informed about Summerville’s situation.

Leeds have had their squad stretched thin due to injuries and Summerville has been around Marcelo Bielsa’s first team this season.

The Whites may want to strengthen first themselves before considering letting the 20-year-old winger head elsewhere on loan.

Summerville joined Leeds in the summer of 2021 and has so far made five Premier League appearances for the club.

A move to Rangers could provide the Dutchman with regular first team football at a club chasing their domestic league title.