Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Arsenal have revealed their team to play host to champions Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in a run of good form and following four league wins on the bounce now sit inside the top four, putting them squarely in the race for Champions League football.

However, their recent record against Manchester City is poor and they have lost all the last four meetings between the two sides, conceding eleven goals in the process and scoring just once.

Arsenal have no Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who continues to remain out of favour and has been released early for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arteta has Aaron Ramsdale in goal, while at the back he picks Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney as full-backs, with Ben White and Gabriel as centre-backs.

In midfield, Arsenal look towards Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey to dominate, while Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli support Alexandre Lacazette.

If Arteta wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny.

Arsenal Team vs Manchester City

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Cedric, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny