Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen have set their sights on Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah and want to sign a pre-contract with him, according to The Sun.

Nketiah’s contract with Arsenal runs through until the end of the season but he is eligible to sign a pre-contract with a foreign club starting from this month.

The young striker has seen a massive drop in playing-time this season compared to the last, as he has made just three appearances in the Premier League, coming on for late second-half cameos in all of them.

The Gunners have tried to persuade the striker to stay at the club with contract offers, but he has refused them as he is in search of game-time.

German club Bayer Leverkusen could prove to be the outlet for Nketiah as they are interested in signing up the player on a free transfer.

Apart from Arsenal’s contract offers, manager Mikel Arteta too has expressed his desire for the youngster to continue at the Emirates.

Despite his struggles for game-time in the Premier League this season, Nketiah has been a standout performer for the Gunners in the EFL Cup, netting a goal in all three of the previous rounds, including scoring a hat-trick against Sunderland in the quarter-finals.

Apart from Leverkusen, Arsenal’s fellow London club Crystal Palace are also interested in Nketiah and it remains to be seen whether the striker takes the decision to move to Germany.