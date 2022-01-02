Chelsea will assess defender Trevoh Chalobah on Monday after he was forced off in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, according to football.london.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel selected Chalobah in his starting eleven for the crunch Premier League meeting with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The defender lasted 70 minutes before being replaced by Jorginho.

Chalobah was a doubt before the game with a hamstring issue, but Tuchel decided to take the gamble and played the defender.

He was substituted due to the same issue and now Chelsea will assess him on Monday.

With games coming thick and fast for the Blues, losing Chalobah for an extended period would be a blow.

Chelsea are due to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup in midweek before then hosting Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

They then play the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie with Spurs, before finishing off January with Premier League games against Manchester City and Tottenham.