Club Brugge have set an unofficial asking price for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United target Charles De Ketelaere as they steel themselves for interest in their gem.

The 20-year-old is considered by many to be one of the most promising midfielders in world football and his performances for the Belgian giants have caught the eye.

De Ketelaere turned out in all six of Club Brugge’s Champions League group stage games this season and provided an assist in a 2-1 win in Germany against RB Leipzig.

Club Brugge could have a fight on their hands to keep De Ketelaere and he has been linked with a host of clubs, including Tottenham and West Ham.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Club Brugge have set an unofficial asking price for the midfielder.

It is claimed that the Belgian side want at least €40m to let De Ketelaere move on.

The club’s stance is likely to reduce the number of sides in the running to sign the 20-year-old.

He has been capped by Belgium at international level and any move for De Ketelaere is likely to be studied by the player’s camp for potential game time as the 2022 World Cup looms into view.