Jason McAteer has cast doubt on whether Kieran Trippier wants to swap Atletico Madrid for Newcastle United in this month’s transfer window.

Newcastle are trying to snap Trippier up to aid their battle to survive in the Premier League and have already lodged a bid with Atletico Madrid.

Former Ireland international McAteer though is sceptical about whether Trippier would be willing to make the switch to St James’ Park.

McAteer said on LFC TV after Liverpool’s draw at Chelsea: “Does Kieran Trippier want to come and leave the romantic climes of Madrid to come and live in Newcastle, where it’s freezing?

“I am not so sure.”

Newcastle are expected to splash the cash to make signings in this month’s transfer window, but McAteer does not believe that necessarily means they will stay up, saying: “It doesn’t always work.”

With the window now open, Newcastle can move quickly to bring in fresh faces to the squad.

The club are focusing on making defensive signings, but may move for another striker after an injury to Callum Wilson.