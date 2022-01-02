Everton are closing in on the signature of Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Toffees are backing Rafael Benitez in this month’s transfer window and have already landed Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Now they are switching their attention north of the border and want to bring in Rangers starlet Patterson, a player they showed interest in during the summer.

It is claimed that Everton are now closing in on taking Patterson to Goodison Park.

Losing Patterson would be a blow for Rangers, but the defender has not fully established himself in the side at Ibrox.

The sale may also allow Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst to make additions of his own in this month’s transfer window.

Patterson progressed through the youth system at Rangers and is under contract at Ibrox until 2024.

He has clocked eleven appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far in the current campaign.