Sunderland star Ross Stewart has revealed that he felt immensely sorry for his team-mate and Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead after his long-term injury.

Broadhead injured his hamstring in Sunderland’s quarter-final loss against Arsenal in the EFL Cup last month and it is expected the forward will be out for at least three months.

Prior to his injury, the Everton loanee made 12 appearances in League One for the Black Cats, netting five goals and forming a partnership with Stewart.

Stewart stressed that when he caught wind of the impact of the injury on his team-mate, he felt gutted on Broadhead’s behalf, especially since the forward was in a rich vein of form.

The Sunderland star did express hope however that after going through the proper treatment, Broadhead can come back towards the end of the season and they can revive their partnership.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Stewart said: “Obviously I was really close with Nath both on and off the pitch.

“When I heard about the injury the first thing I thought was I was gutted for him personally because he was playing really well and was on fire scoring six in six.

“We had developed a really good partnership.

“Unfortunately that happens and I just have to get on with it now.

“If I’ll go back to playing as a one or a two I’ll be happy to do whatever.”

“It was obviously really disappointing for Nath as I know how well he was doing and I was close to him and know how gutted he was with his injury.

“At the same time I’m sure he will do the rehab and will come back stronger.

“If he comes back before the end of the season hopefully that partnership can develop again.”

Broadhead had scored five goals in the same number of League One games before his injury and even netted in the match against Arsenal.