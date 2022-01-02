Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have named their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The Reds have been made to pay for their defeat at Leicester City by Manchester City and risk slipping further adrift of the Citizens unless they can pick up all three points today.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is isolating following a positive test and will not be in the dugout at Stamford Bridge, amid his club continuing to be hit by covid issues.

The games are coming thick and fast for Liverpool, who face Arsenal on Wednesday in the EFL Cup semi-final, but their focus will be squarely on league matters today.

Assistant Pep Lijnders, who is in charge in Klopp’s absence, has Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas are full-backs. Virgil van Dijk partners Ibrahima Konate in the centre.

In midfield, Liverpool have Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the attacking charge.

On the bench are options for Lijnders if needed, including Joe Gomez and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, Pitaluga, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Beck, Williams, Morton