Fixture: Leeds United vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to entertain Burnley at Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Whites had games against Liverpool and Aston Villa postponed, meaning that they have not played a competitive match since 18th December and a 4-1 loss against Arsenal.

Opponents Burnley went down 3-1 at Manchester United on 30th December, but prior to that match saw games against Watford, Aston Villa and Everton called off.

Leeds, in 16th, currently boast a five-point lead over 18th placed Burnley, but the Clarets have two games in hand.

For Leeds this afternoon, Illan Meslier lines up in goal, while at the back Marcelo Bielsa picks Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo as full-backs, with Diego Llorente and Robin Koch in the centre.

Midfield sees the Whites deploy Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas, while Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Mateusz Klich support Tyler Roberts.

If Bielsa wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate.

Leeds United Team vs Burnley

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Harrison, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts

Substitutes: Klaesson, Hjelde, Moore, Jenkins, Bate, James, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood