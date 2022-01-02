Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Chelsea have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has seen his side’s form dip in recent weeks and the German has been unhappy at having to play on with reduced options, due to illness and injury.

The Chelsea boss is now battling to keep his side in touch with league leaders Manchester City and could badly use a win against fellow title chasers Liverpool.

Recent meetings between the two sides have produced tight games, with a 1-1 draw at Anfield in August the latest encounter.

Edouard Mendy slots into goal for Chelsea today, while at the back Tuchel picks a three of Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger. The wing-back slots are taken by Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Tuchel looks towards N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in midfield, while Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz are the attacking threat.

If the Chelsea manager needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Hakim Ziyech and Saul Niguez.

Romelu Lukaku is not in the matchday squad.

Chelsea Team vs Liverpool

Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Substitutes: Kepa, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech