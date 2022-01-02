The agent of Newcastle United target Yusuf Yazici, Adem Cebeci, has revealed that the player’s club Lille are willing to let the player go on loan as they want to keep his value high.

Yazici made 32 appearances for Lille in the league last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists, and helped his team win the Ligue 1 title.

The Magpies are interested in bringing the attacking midfielder to Tyneside as they look to stave off relegation and their task could become easier.

The agent of the forward, Cebeci, has stated that Lille are open to sending the player on loan and he also insisted that his client wants to be playing regularly.

Cebeci explained that the Ligue 1 club do not want the player’s value to drop by being left on the bench and thus it would be beneficial for them to send him out on loan.

“Players like Yusuf always want to be on the pitch”, Cebeci told Turkish outlet Radyospor.

“The player has a certain value and Lille does not want it to fall.

“The Lille president is willing to send Yusuf to a club where he can play 100 per cent.”

Things have not been rosy for either Lille or Yazici this season, as he has not found the back of the net in the league since August.

Newcastle could face stiff competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray who are also interested in the forward, but any return to Turkey need the permission of the player’s former club Trabzonspor, or a compensation figure of €20m will be due.