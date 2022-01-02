Newcastle United target and Lille star Sven Botman wants a relegation release clause inserted into a contract for a move to Tyneside, according to the Northern Echo.

Botman churned out impressive performances last season, playing nearly every minute of Lille’s Ligue 1 campaign, and helped his team win the league title.

His displays for the French giants have not gone unnoticed as the Magpies, with their much-expanded transfer kitty, have taken a strong interest in the centre-back.

The hierarchy at Newcastle have already started negotiations with the Ligue 1 club, with figures being quoted, but there is one condition the centre-back has set for a move to Tyneside.

Botman, 21, wants as part of his deal a relegation release clause, enabling him to switch clubs in the event the Magpies are sent down to the Championship.

The Magpies are currently in the relegation zone and though they plan to spend and improve their squad in this transfer window, the drop still cannot be ruled out.

It was understood that Botman would only leave Lille for a Champions League club, but the centre-back is willing to move to Newcastle, provided the release clause is inserted.

Aside from his injury in the middle of the season, Botman has again been a constant presence for Lille in the league this campaign and the Magpies will be hoping to strengthen their defence by signing him this month.

He also has interest from AC Milan.