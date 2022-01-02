Newcastle United are hopeful that they will be able to stave off any attempt from Chelsea to hijack the Magpies’ pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier, according to the Northern Echo.

Trippier has emerged as one of Newcastle United’s primary targets in this month’s transfer window as the Magpies look to improve their backline.

Eddie Howe is keen to address his side’s defensive failings with a whopping 42 goals conceded in the Premier League this term.

Trippier is considered essential by the Magpies and negotiations have already started with the full-back’s club Atletico Madrid.

However, a new obstacle has emerged in the Magpies’ path as Chelsea are claimed to be aiming to swoop in and hijack the Magpies’ bid for the right-back.

The Tyneside club are hopeful though that their talks have reached such an advanced stage that they will be able to fend off Chelsea’s attempt.

The Blues are facing an injury crisis in defence, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell both set to miss out significant portions of the season and Trippier’s signing could provide much-needed depth for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

In their first transfer window under the new big money consortium, Newcastle will be eager to sign a marquee name like Trippier and prove themselves capable of attracting big stars.