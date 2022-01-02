Despite an injury to star striker Callum Wilson, Newcastle United’s priority in the transfer market remains defensive signings, according to the Northern Echo.

Wilson picked up an injury in the Magpies’ game against Manchester United last week and has been ruled out for at least a month.

The striker’s injury is a blow to Newcastle, who are struggling in the Premier League and are currently inside the relegation zone.

Speculation quickly moved to whether the Magpies will target a forward in this month’s transfer window as a way to replace the injured Wilson.

However, the first order of business at St. James Park remains making defensive signings to improve their backline for the remainder of the season.

The Magpies are the worst in the league this season, along with Norwich City, when it comes to letting in goals, conceding 42 times already.

The defensive targets Newcastle have in their mind include Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier and Lille centre-back Sven Botman.

One of the names linked with the Magpies in terms of attackers is Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but it is understood no talks with the Gunners have taken place.