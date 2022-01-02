Newcastle United pair Matty Longstaff and Rodrigo Vilca are likely to go out on loan spells during the current transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Longstaff was loaned to Aberdeen at the start of the season, while Vilca was also similarly shipped to Doncaster Rovers, as the Magpies looked for them to gain experience.

Vilca made ten appearances for Doncaster Rovers in League One, but not a single one after late November, while Longstaff fared even worse as he only managed to make it out on to the pitch five times.

As such, both have been recalled back from their loans and are now back at St. James’ Park having not had satisfactory loan spells.

It is now expected that both Vilca and Longstaff will be sent out on further loan spells to see out the season.

The Magpies are understood to be considering sending Vilca on loan to a club in his native country Peru, possibly top flight champions Alianza Lima.

While Vilca does not have a senior appearance to his name for the Magpies, Longstaff has taken the field 20 times for the first team, even scoring three goals.

The Magpies will be hoping the future loan spells of the duo are more productive than the ones in the first-half of the season.