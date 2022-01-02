Tottenham Hotspur are likely to ship out right-back Matt Doherty this month, according to football.london.

Doherty was signed by Spurs in the summer of 2020, but has struggled to make his mark under three different managers in north London.

He faced competition from Serge Aurier in his first season at the club and even after his departure in the summer he has still struggled for game-time as a new competitor arose in the form of Emerson Royal.

The 29-year-old right-back has not started a single game in the Premier League this season, making just four appearances.

As such the London club are more likely than not planning to send Doherty away this month to where he will have more chance of game-time.

With their plan to send Doherty away, Spurs will be on the market for a right wing-back to replace the outgoing Irishman.

It remains unclear whether Doherty will be sent out on loan or whether Spurs agree to a permanent move.

The current transfer window allows manager Antonio Conte to shake up things at the club and bring in players more to his liking and sending Doherty away will open up spaces in the squad for incomings.