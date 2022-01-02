No talks have taken place between Tottenham Hotspur and star goalkeeper Hugo Lloris over a new contract yet, according to football.london.

The goalkeeper’s current deal with Spurs runs until the end of the season and with no new deal agreed the London club risk losing him on a free transfer.

Spurs are eager to extend Lloris’ stay in London and this interest is believed to be reciprocated by the goalkeeper himself.

Thus, the north London outfit will be keen to take all the necessary steps for a quick resolution of the situation with the signing of a new deal.

As things stand however no discussions between the parties have taken place, despite the club’s optimism a new deal will be agreed with the goalkeeper.

Manager Antonio Conte believes it is in the club’s best interests to retain the World Cup-winning goalkeeper, but the club may need to move fast in bringing him to the table.

The end of the season will mark a decade since Lloris’ arrival in London and in that time the goalkeeper has been an indispensable part of the team.

He has made nearly 400 appearances for Spurs in all competitions and has helped them achieve runners-up finishes in the Premier League and Champions League.