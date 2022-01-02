West Ham United boss David Moyes is an admirer of Adama Traore, who Wolves may need to sell this month to raise funds, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Tottenham tried to snap up Traore last summer when Nuno Espirito Santo was at the helm, but Wolves resisted their advances and held on to the winger.

Wolves though may need to sell Traore this month as Bruno Lage looks for additions, with owners Fosun reluctant to bankroll a cash splurge.

Selling Traore, 25, could bring in funds and Tottenham remain keen on the player.

West Ham boss Moyes is meanwhile an admirer of Traore and the Hammers manager is expected to look to strengthen in this month’s window.

Wolves could consider offers of above £20m for Traore, but it remains to be seen if West Ham would bid such a sum.

Lage wants to sign a centre-back, a winger and a striker, and without funds he could well fail.

Traore, who will only have a year left to run on his contract in the summer, has made 17 appearances for Wolves in the Premier League so far this season.